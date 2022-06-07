Police crack down on individuals in touch with Pak-based terrorists: Officials
Srinagar, June 7: Police have carried out raids and rounded up several persons across Jammu and Kashmir found to be in contact with terrorist commanders based in Pakistan, officials said today.
"J&K Police both in Kashmir and Jammu division have raided the residences and work places of such people and investigations with regard to the level of their involvement are underway," an official said. "As on today dozens of suspects have been picked up across J&K, " he said.
As per the official, DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has passed "unambiguous and very strong directions to all formations that anyone found in touch with any such entity in Pakistan or in any other country should be taken to task and the policy of zero tolerance of such anti-national activity has to be more strictly imposed".
The arrests come amid a fresh spate of target killings in Kashmir. As per officials many target killings and other terrorist crimes have been instigated from across the border using local hybrid terrorists.
"Some of those based in Pakistan like Sajad Gul, Ashiq Nengroo, Arjumand Gulzar etc. have been notified and designated as terrorists by Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
These terrorist handlers who are based in Pakistan are involved in serious terror crimes and as well motivating and inciting the young gullible boys to join terror ranks to commit terror crimes, " said the official.