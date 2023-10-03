Police crack theft case in Ganderbal | Recover stolen livestock, arrest 4 people

An official said that on 22 September, Police Station Lar received a written complaint from Mohammad Iqbal Thekri resident of Kathua A/P Yangoora Lar stating therein that some days before during the night hours some unknown thieves trespassed into his cowshed and stole livestock 16 sheep worth lakhs. In this regard, case FIR No. 55/2023, under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Lar and further course of investigation was set into motion. “Further, on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar a Special Police team was constituted under the supervision of Dy.SP Hqr's Ganderbal Gh Hassan lead by SHO Police station Lar Khursheed Awan. After strenuous efforts and with the help of technical inputs, the Police Party apprehended four persons namely Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Ari Goripora Kangan, Shabir Ahmad Mir of Ari Goripora Kangan, Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir of Ari Goripora Kangan and Riyaz Ahmad Damiyal of Gund Aku,” officials said.