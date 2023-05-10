Police crack theft cases in Kulgam | 4 arrested, stolen property recovered

On 2 May, Police Station Kulgam received a written complaint from Altaf Hussain Mir resident of Qadirpora, Bungam Kulgam stating therein that his vehicle Maruti-800 was stolen by some unknown thieves during the night hours from Astan Gali Kulgam. Similarly, on 6 May another written complaint was received by Police Station Kulgam from Suhail Ahmad Wagay resident of Goripora Mohalla, Kulgam stating therein that during the intervening night of 21 to 22 April unknown thieves have stolen batteries of his vehicle and other vehicles near Jamia Masjid Kulgam. Accordingly, cases vide FIR numbers 87/2023 and 91/2023 under relevant sections of the law were registered in Police Station Kulgam and an investigation was taken up.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Police intensified its patrolling and surveillance activities to put a stop on these burglaries and accordingly, a team headed by SHO Kulgam under the supervision DySP Hqrs Kulgam was constituted.