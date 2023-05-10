Police crack theft cases in Kulgam | 4 arrested, stolen property recovered

Kulgam, May 10: Police in Kulgam have solved theft cases by arresting 4 accused persons involved in the commission of the crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.
On 2 May, Police Station Kulgam received a written complaint from Altaf Hussain Mir resident of Qadirpora, Bungam Kulgam stating therein that his vehicle Maruti-800 was stolen by some unknown thieves during the night hours from Astan Gali Kulgam. Similarly, on 6 May another written complaint was received by Police Station Kulgam from Suhail Ahmad Wagay resident of Goripora Mohalla, Kulgam stating therein that during the intervening night of 21 to 22 April unknown thieves have stolen batteries of his vehicle and other vehicles near Jamia Masjid Kulgam. Accordingly, cases vide FIR numbers 87/2023 and 91/2023 under relevant sections of the law were registered in Police Station Kulgam and an investigation was taken up.
Taking cognisance of the matter, Police intensified its patrolling and surveillance activities to put a stop on these burglaries and accordingly, a team headed by SHO Kulgam under the supervision DySP Hqrs Kulgam was constituted.
Subsequently, some suspects were zeroed in on these cases and 4 of them confessed their involvement in the commission of the crime. They have been identified as Mujeeb-ur-Rehman @Faheem Sofi resident of Astan Mohalla Kulgam, Danish Ahmad Ahanger resident of Reshipora Kulgam, Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Redwani Kulgam and Aashiq Hussain Lone resident of Naibasti Qaimoh.
On their disclosure, stolen property including Maruti-800 and 4 batteries were recovered from their possession. Further investigation in the case is in progress and more recoveries and arrests are expected, police said.
"Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking/solving the cases. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that the Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities," police said.