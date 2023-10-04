Police crackdown on illegal mineral transportation in Baramulla, 4 arrested

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Ashfaq Alam-JKPS assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg seized 2 vehicles (tippers) and arrested 2 drivers identified as Gulzar Ahmad Tantray son of Bashir Ahmad and Parvaiz Ahmad Shah both residents of Gonipora involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Kulhama Tangmarg.

In another action, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg i Ashfaq Alam assisted by SHO PS Kunzer seized 2 vehicles (tractors) and arrested 2 drivers identified as Ab Majeed Bhat and Firdous Ahmad Bhat both residents of Wussan Kunzer involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Wussan Kunzer.