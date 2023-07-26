Police destroy cannabis cultivation in Bandipora

Bandipora, July 26: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Bandipora have destroyed Cannabis cultivation spread over a vast area of land in Hajin.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Hajin alongwith Excise Department carried out a Cannabis destruction drive in the Main Market Hajin and its adjacent areas and destroyed cannabis cultivation spread over vast areas of land.
Police have once again advised all those who have cultivated cannabis or any other narcotic substances anywhere in Bandipora, to destroy the same on their own, failing which they shall face strict action under law.