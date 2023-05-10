Police destroy poppy cultivation in Awantipora

Awantipora, May 10: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police in Awantipora have destroyed poppy cultivation spread over the vast area of land in the Lethpora area.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Bhatti destroyed a huge quantity of poppy cultivation spread over nearly 13 kanals of land at different locations in the Lethpora area.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at Police Station Awantipora against the illegal poppy cultivators and further investigation has been initiated.
Police have once again advised all those who have cultivated poppy or any other narcotic substances anywhere in Police District Awantipora, to destroy the same on their own, failing which they shall face strict action under law. “General Public is requested to extend cooperation to the Police and come forward with any information regarding any kind of anti-social activity in their neighborhood,” police said.