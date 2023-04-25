Police destroy poppy cultivation in Baramulla

Acting on information received by police regarding the illegal cultivation of poppies at Kamalkote, Shadra, Sarai areas of Uri sector in district Baramulla, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Kamalkote under the supervision of SDPO Uri along with Magistrate concerned reached the specific spot and destroyed a huge quantity of poppy cultivation spread over 4-5 kanals of land.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Uri and an investigation has been initiated.