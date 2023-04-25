Police destroy poppy cultivation in Baramulla

Baramulla, Apr 25: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police along with civil authorities in Baramulla have destroyed poppy cultivation in villages of Kamalkote, Shadra Sarai areas of the Uri sector.
Acting on information received by police regarding the illegal cultivation of poppies at Kamalkote, Shadra, Sarai areas of Uri sector in district Baramulla, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Kamalkote under the supervision of SDPO Uri along with Magistrate concerned reached the specific spot and destroyed a huge quantity of poppy cultivation spread over 4-5 kanals of land.
In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Uri and an investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding the cultivation of contraband in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling and cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt with strictly under law,” police said.