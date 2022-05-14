Police destroy poppy cultivation in Sopore

Sopore, May 14: Sopore police in a special drive against narcotic drugs on Saturday destroyed poppy cultivation on 3 kanals of land at Arampora area of Sopore town in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
An official said that Police in presence of the Magistrate destroyed poppy cultivation in Arampora locality of Sopore.
He said that information was repeatedly coming from the residents about illegal cultivation of poppy in the area.
Accordingly, a police party of police station Sopore headed by the Station House Officer (SHO) Sopore Khalid Fayaz along with revenue officials reached to the spot and destroyed the illegally cultivated poppy on a field measuring about 3 kanals of land there, he said.
Meanwhile, a case in this regard has been registered under NDPS Act and investigation has been started.
“The accused persons who did this cultivation have been identified and will be arrested soon” officials added.