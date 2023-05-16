Police destroy poppy cultivation in Sopore

Sopore, May 16: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the means of drugs from society, police have destroyed poppy cultivation in Sopore.
In a statement, Sopore Police said it was making consistent efforts by way of enforcement operations, and a special drive against drug cultivation was launched along with Naib Tehsildar Sopore and the Excise Department.
Huge cultivation of poppy spread over nearly 8 kanals was destroyed at different patches in Seer Jagir in the jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo Sopore on Tuesday.
Police in a statement said that they have already advised all those who have cultivated poppy or any other narcotic substances anywhere in the police district Sopore to destroy the same on their own, failing which they shall face strict action under the law.
The statement further added that the general public of Police District Sopore is requested to extend cooperation to the Police and come forward with any information regarding any kind of anti-social activity in their neighborhood.