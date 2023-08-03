Police destroy wild cannabis in Baramulla

Police received information regarding the presence of wild cannabis at Goriwan and GawasSheeri areas of Baramulla. Acting swiftly, a police party of Police Station Sheeri led by SHO PS Sheerialongwith BDC Narwav Mir Iqbal, SarpanchHeewan, SarpanchBadmulla and respectables of DelinaBaramulla under the overall supervision of DySPHqrsBaramullaAltaf Ahmad Khan destroyed wild Cannabis spread on over 10 Kanals of Govt land in these areas.

General public of these areas who also joined the destruction drive of wild cannabis at the said locations have hailed the efforts of Police.