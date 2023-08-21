Police destroy wild cannabis in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 20: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Baramulla alongwith Revenue Department have destroyed wild cannabis in Gingal Uri.
Police received an information regarding presence of wild cannabis at Gingal Uri, area of District Baramulla. Acting swiftly, a police party led by SHO PS Uri alongwith Revenue department and PRIs under the overall supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali reached the spot and destroyed the wild cannabis spread over 1.5 Kanals of land.
“General public of these areas have widely appreciated the action taken by the Police and assured their full cooperation in future to eradicate the drug menace from the society. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding cultivation of contrabands in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling and cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law,” police said.