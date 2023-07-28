Police destroy wild cannabis in Baramulla, Bandipora

In Baramulla, police received information regarding the presence of wild cannabis at Khore Sherabad Pattan, Saderbal and Tantraypora Palhallan areas of Baramulla. Acting swiftly, a police party destroyed wild Cannabis spread on over ½ kanal of land. Similarly, another police party of PP Palhallan led by Incharge Post Palhallan alongwith Revenue Department under the overall supervision of SDPO Pattan reached the spot at Tantraypora and destroyed wild cannabis spread on over 1.½ Kanals of land.