Police distribute clothing kits among students in Sopore

Sopore, June 12: SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab visited Government Boys High School Baba Yousuf at Baghi Rehmat area here in Sopore and interacted with students.
He stressed upon the students to take their studies seriously for a better and successful future and impressed upon that everyone should take part in sports activities. He also stated that students should make optimum use of time and channelize their energy in the right direction.
SSP Sopore under the aegis of “Civic Action Programme” also distributed 51 Clothing Kits among the students. The event was also attended by SDPO Sopore Dr. Raies Ahmad DYSP PC Sopore Syeed Gazanffar and Insp. Zia ul Rehman.