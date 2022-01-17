Police distribute face masks in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 17 : To restraint the spread of Covid-19 and to sensitise the community members about CAB, police in Ganderbal distributed face masks among the general public, a police spokesman said.
In a statement, he said on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar-IPS, a massive drive was conducted to create awareness among general public of the district regarding Covid-19 pandemic disease.
Further, face masks among common people were distributed across the district. During the drive, general public were also informed about the necessity of Covid-19 guidelines/instructions. They were sensitised about maintaining proper hygiene, social distancing and wearing of face masks. Besides, they were also advised to follow Covid-19 SOPs regularly.
Community members have appreciated and applauded the role of Police in rendering such services to the general public, the police spokesman said.