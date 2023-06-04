Police distribute school items among needy students in Rafiabad

Sopore, June 4: As a part of Civic Action Programme, Sopore Police distributed essential school items including school bags, notebooks, etc among poor students of sub division Rafiabad at Dak Bungalow Chijhama in north Kashmir, in the presence of senior police officers.
Police in a statement said that district Police Sopore assured them of all possible support in future as well and advised the students to concentrate in their studies and also take part in extra curricular activities.
General public of entire Rafiabad Belt hailed the efforts of Sopore Police for helping such needy students.