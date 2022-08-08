Police establish helplines for women, drug de-addiction in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 8: District Police Rajouri today launched two dedicated helplines for women in distress & people taking to drug addiction.
These helplines will be served by dedicated phone numbers which will cater to the needs of women in distress and people who need drug de-addiction related counseling and help. The helpline numbers were issued during a press conference addressed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Aslam in which Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma, SDPO Nowshera Tusif Ahmed, Deputy SP DAR, Parupkar Singh, SHO Women Cell Rajouri Sushma Thakur and Inspector NR Thakur were present. SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that the women Police Station Rajouri has two dedicated social workers and counselors available for assistance of women in distress.
Moreover, district Police has made available a ten bedded drug de-addiction facility at GMC Rajouri and this facility is run by a psychiatrist and a trained counselor, SSP said. All those who need help to overcome any drug-addiction shall be provided medication and counselling, SSP said.
SSP Rajouri Mohd Aslam urged the people of the district to make maximum use of these helplines and seek best possible assistance from the Police department. The Women Helpline numbers are: 01962-260239 and 91030-11703 while Drug de-addiction helpline numbers are: 9596047100 and of PCR Rajouri 01962-262515.