Police establish helplines for women, drug de-addiction in Rajouri

Moreover, district Police has made available a ten bedded drug de-addiction facility at GMC Rajouri and this facility is run by a psychiatrist and a trained counselor, SSP said. All those who need help to overcome any drug-addiction shall be provided medication and counselling, SSP said.

SSP Rajouri Mohd Aslam urged the people of the district to make maximum use of these helplines and seek best possible assistance from the Police department. The Women Helpline numbers are: 01962-260239 and 91030-11703 while Drug de-addiction helpline numbers are: 9596047100 and of PCR Rajouri 01962-262515.