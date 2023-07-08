Police evacuate scores of families after heavy rains in Kulgam

“Acting promptly, a Police team of Police Station Qazigund led by SHO PS Qazigund along with civil administration was constituted, who reached the spot where water with full flow was entering into the residential houses and there were apprehensions of major damage to property and lives of the said village.”

After strenuous efforts and by using all available means the water was diverted in the main stream which not only controlled flood water from entering into the said village but safe guarded the property and lives of the said area.

General public especially the rescued families thanked Police and civil administration for prompt response and assistance at this crucial juncture.