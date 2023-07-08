Police evacuate scores of families after heavy rains in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 08: Police in southern Kulgam district have provided helping hand to the needy and rescued about 100 family members to the safer places after heavy rains.
“Police Post Mirbazar received the distress calls for assistance from the people of Zadoora, Bumthan and Peerfurrah residing on the banks of Vaishow/Sandran Nallahs stated that large number of families residing in temporary tents needs to be evacuated immediately as their tents were completely damaged because of heavy rainfall and the families living on the banks of Vaishow & Sandran Nallahs were trapped due to flash floods,” said an official spokesman.
Accordingly, a police team led by IC PP Mirbazar along with civil administration, UTDRF, under the close supervision of SSP Kulgam were constituted to rescue the families. With strenuous efforts of the joint teams, all the family members were evacuated and have been shifted to the safer places.
In another incident, a distress call was received from the residents of Shod Gali Qazigund stating therein that due to clogging of water flowing in a stream, water entered into the residential houses.
“Acting promptly, a Police team of Police Station Qazigund led by SHO PS Qazigund along with civil administration was constituted, who reached the spot where water with full flow was entering into the residential houses and there were apprehensions of major damage to property and lives of the said village.”
After strenuous efforts and by using all available means the water was diverted in the main stream which not only controlled flood water from entering into the said village but safe guarded the property and lives of the said area.
General public especially the rescued families thanked Police and civil administration for prompt response and assistance at this crucial juncture.