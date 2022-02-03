Police evacuate patient to hospital amid snowfall in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Srinagar Feb 3: Police in central Kashmir's Ganderbal saved a precious life by shifting a critically ill patient to PHC Lar last night, a spokesman said on Thursday.
As per the spokesman, Police Station Lar received a distress call from upper reaches of Lar Waliwar that a critically ill patient namely Shahnawaz Ahmad Khan resident of Waliwar needs immediate medical attention, as no vehicle was able to ply on the road due to slippery condition amid heavy snowfall in the area.
"Acting swiftly, police party led by SHO PS Lar ASI Gulzar Ahmad rushed to the spot & shifted the patient to PHC Lar in official vehicle of Police Station for immediate treatment, " he said.
"Locals have applauded the efforts of Police for prompt response and assistance in such a crucial juncture".