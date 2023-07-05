Police facilitate PCPG meeting in Budgam

Budgam, July 5: Continuing the efforts to strengthen the Police Public relationship, Police in Budgam facilitated a PCPG meeting at village Yarikhah Khansahib.
The meeting was chaired by SHO PS Khansahib Inspector Bahar Ahmad and attended by Numbardars, Chowkidars, Sarpanchs, Panches, Imams and other respectable people of the area.
During the meeting, participants raised various issues pertaining to different departments including police. The officials redressed some of the issues pertaining to the police on spot and assured them that the issues and grievances pertaining to other departments will be taken up with concerned authorities for early redressal.