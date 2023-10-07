Police facilitate PCPG meeting in Kulgam

The meeting was chaired by SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal besides, DDC Frisal Shri Anaytullah Rather, DySP PC Hatipora, SHO Police Station Yaripora along with other senior officers of police and civil administration were also present on the occasion. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders Federation, Fruit Associations of Yaripora, Humshalibugh, Kanjikullah, Frisal, Parigam, Brazloo and other adjacent areas. During the meeting, participants raised various issues of public importance including drinking water, electricity shortage, construction of playgrounds, counseling of youth. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, SSP Kulgam assured that the genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their immediate redressal besides issues related to Police will be resolved in shortest possible time. The Participants were stressed to co-operate with Police in maintaining law and order in the area and in identifying anti-national elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.