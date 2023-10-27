Police facilitate PCPG meetings in Kulgam

The meetings were chaired by respective jurisdictional officers and were attended by respectable citizens including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders Federation, Fruit Associations of Frisal, Chinigam, Kujjar, Nassu Badragund, Qazigund Devsar, Pahloo and other adjacent areas.

During these interactions, participants raised various issues of public importance. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, chairing officers assured them that genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their immediate redressal besides issues related to Police will be resolved in the shortest possible time. The participants were stressed to co-operate with Police in maintaining law and order in the area and in identifying anti-national elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.