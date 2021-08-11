Police facilitates interactive meetings with Shia leaders in Budgam

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meetings were chaired by SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem and were attended by local representatives of the Shia community.

It said that the meetings were held while following social distancing norms and other protocols.

The Police statement said that during the meetings, discussions were held on various public issues with the participants regarding the ongoing holy month of Muharram amid Covid-19 pandemic.

It said that during these meetings, the main focus was laid on the adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), especially in view of the ongoing Muharram.

The Police statement said that the participants assured their full support and cooperation to the Police.