Police facilitates PCPG meeting in Kupwara

In a statement police said that the meeting was chaired by Sr. Superintendent of Police Kupwara Dr G.V. SundeepChakravarthy besides, DySPHqrs, DDC & BDC Kalaroos were also present in the meeting. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens, Panchs, Sarpanches, Members of Trade Federation, Numberdars and Chowkidarsof the area.

During the meeting, the participants raised various grievances related to Police and civil administrations. The chairing officers assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned for their early redressal.

“Speaking on the occasion, SSP Kupwara said that such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support of people for better policing and would be conducted in future as well. He also thanked the people for participating in the meetings and for providing valuable suggestions. He also sought public cooperation in identifying anti-national elements of the area who often try to disrupt peaceful environment. The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinion freely,” the statement reads.