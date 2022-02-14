Police felicitate position holders of 12th class in Budgam

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem was chief guest on the occassion while ASP Budgam Gowhar Ahmad, DySP Hqrs Budgam and DySP DAR Budgam and other officers of Budgam Police were also present on the occassion.

SSP Budgam felicitated Suhairah Ahad from Girls HSS Magam (98.8 percent), Haliya Anees from Girls HSS Budgam (98.8 percent), Mansheeba Sajad from Samie Beerwah (98.6 percent), Misbah -un-Nissa from Girls HSS Wadwan (98.6 percent), Farhana Rashid from Girls HSS Budgam (98.6 percent), Toiba Zahoor from Girls HSS Budgam (98.4 percent), Affarmand Ashraf from Girls HSS Magam (98.4 percent), Raziya Rasool from Jamiat un Noor Soibugh (98.2 percent), Mariyah Riyaz from Jamiat Un Noor Soibugh (98.2 percent) and Wakeeda Mushtaq from Girls HSS Magam (98 precent).