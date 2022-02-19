Police felicitate toppers of 10th , 12th class exam

Srinagar, Feb 19 : Police felicitated students of district Pulwama who have secured top positions in 10th & 12th class examinations 2021-22.
According to a press note, DC Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Choudary was chief guest on the event, besides SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani-JKPS and other officers of Pulwama Police were also present.
As a mark of appreciation, DC Pulwama along with SSP Pulwama felicitated Mehvish Altaf of Sonachakoo (500/500), Sohana Altaf of New Colony Pulwama (497/500), Basit-bin-Mansoor of Nehama Kakapora (496/500), Qazi Toiba Uroos of Rajpora (496/500), Salim Bashir of Trichal Pulwama (496/500), Jibran Javaid of Kalampora Rajpora (492/500), Mir Mohammad Adil of Ratnipora (492/500), Faisal Bashir of Mohanviji Kakapora (491/500), Abdul Muqeed of Lajoora Pulwama (489/500), Pakeeza Altaf of Arihal Pulwama (488/500), Munaza Shafi of Bandzoo Pulwama (488/500), Iqra Jan of Wasoora (486/500), Eshan Irshad of Bellow (486/500) & Seidra Mukhtar of Arihal (478/500) of class 10th while as Suhail Ahmad Dar of Chanapora Puwlama (496/500), Laieba Ashraf of Newa Pulwama (491/500), Aneeka Sehraan of Pathan Pulwama (491/500), Zeeshan Manzoor of Litter Aglar (481/500) of class 12th. All the position holders were felicitated with Mementos and appreciation letters.
DC Pulwama and SSP Pulwama while interacting with the meritorious students congratulated them for their brilliant performance in studies which resulted to their remarkable success. He also said that they would inspire other students to excel in their studies and academics. He also appreciated the efforts of the teachers, guardians and parents in their achievement.
The objective of this event was to encourage the meritorious students in the field of academics to boost their courage for further studies to crack National Level Exams.