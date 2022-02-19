Police felicitate toppers of 10th , 12th class exam

According to a press note, DC Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Choudary was chief guest on the event, besides SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani-JKPS and other officers of Pulwama Police were also present.

As a mark of appreciation, DC Pulwama along with SSP Pulwama felicitated Mehvish Altaf of Sonachakoo (500/500), Sohana Altaf of New Colony Pulwama (497/500), Basit-bin-Mansoor of Nehama Kakapora (496/500), Qazi Toiba Uroos of Rajpora (496/500), Salim Bashir of Trichal Pulwama (496/500), Jibran Javaid of Kalampora Rajpora (492/500), Mir Mohammad Adil of Ratnipora (492/500), Faisal Bashir of Mohanviji Kakapora (491/500), Abdul Muqeed of Lajoora Pulwama (489/500), Pakeeza Altaf of Arihal Pulwama (488/500), Munaza Shafi of Bandzoo Pulwama (488/500), Iqra Jan of Wasoora (486/500), Eshan Irshad of Bellow (486/500) & Seidra Mukhtar of Arihal (478/500) of class 10th while as Suhail Ahmad Dar of Chanapora Puwlama (496/500), Laieba Ashraf of Newa Pulwama (491/500), Aneeka Sehraan of Pathan Pulwama (491/500), Zeeshan Manzoor of Litter Aglar (481/500) of class 12th. All the position holders were felicitated with Mementos and appreciation letters.