Police felicitates position holders of 12th class from Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 12: Police on Saturday felicitated students of district Ganderbal who secured top positions in the 12th class examination.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar was chief guest while DySP Headquarters as well as DySP DAR Ganderbal were also present on the occassion.
The statement said that Borkar felicitated Shah Ribka and Mehvish Mushtaq for achieving 3rd and 4th positions in Kashmir.
It said that both the position holders were presented with cash reward and certificate of excellence.
Interacting with the meritorious students, Borkar congratulated them for their brilliant performance in studies.