Police file case against dealer for using logo of Mumbai based company

Srinagar, July 7: Police have registered a case against a Pipe dealer for using the logo of a Mumbai based company.
An official said the case has been registered in police station Pantha Chowk under FIR 68/2023 while the investigations have been taken up as well.
“We have registered a case and investigations are underway,” an official of Police Station Pantha Chowk told Greater Kashmir.
The FIR has been registered after an application was filed by party M/s Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, Mumbai.
Prince Pipes and Fittings is one of India’s largest manufacturers of Pipes, Fittings, Valves and Water Tanks for over 30 years’, under the brand name “PRINCE”.
“Prince” turnover is in excess of Rs 20 billion. It is a Fortune 500 Company.
“The copyright for the artwork and description for PRINCE vests with us. It has recently come to our notice that some unscrupulous persons/ firm is indulging in manufacturing, marketing, distributing, stocking, and selling duplicate Prince products which clearly amounts to infringement of our company’s IPR rights,” reads the application.
“As a result of this crime, the government is losing tax revenue and the image of our country is also being tarnished. High infringement rate discourages FDI,” it reads.
The complainant has said that the accused was cheating the general public and unwary customers by fraudulently and dishonestly selling spurious and inferior quality products as “PRINCE” products. “The customers rely upon the reputation of the company,” the application reads
The complainant has stated that such deception poses threat to life and property of the unwary customers and general public since the use of inferior products can result into various unforeseen consequences which may be fatal at times.
“Water from duplicate Agriculture ,SWR,CPVC pipes and Storage water tanks may be contaminated because duplicate sellers use inferior quality and it is not food/ standard recommended BIS grade,” the application reads.
The application reads that Prince pipes are made on advanced machines in strict compliance with the parameters laid down by Bureau of Indian Standards. “Prince holds ISI mark registration. These infringers are printing fake and duplicate ISI mark as well,” the application reads.
