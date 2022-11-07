Police file chargesheet against five persons in Budgam soldier's abduction, killing case

Malla, who was a soldier working with army's 05 JAKLI, disappeared on March 07 near his home when he was on leave and three days later his dead body was found buried in a ditch in Labran village of Khag.

"Accordingly a formal Case FIR number 09/2022 U/S 364, 302 IPC was registered in Police Station Khag and investigation was taken up," the police said.

The statement said that during the course of investigation one OGW Ather Illahi Sheikh was apprehended who upon questioning admitted that he along with other four accused terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toibya abducted Mohammad Sameer Malla on 7th March.