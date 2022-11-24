Chargesheet filed against Hizb chief in 10-year-old case over threat to panchs, sarpanchs

Srinagar, Nov 24: Police have filed a chargesheet against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahudin before NIA court Baramulla in connection with a case of threat to Panchs and Sarpanchs for participating in Panchayat elections ten years ago.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that police filed the charge sheet before the Special Judge for NIA (Additional Sessions Court) Baramulla.