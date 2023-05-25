Police file chargesheet in Soibugh woman's murder case

A police spokesperson in a statement said that during their investigation, the police arrested the accused person Shabir Ahmad Wani of Mohanpora Budgam for his involvement in the commission of crime and a case FIR No 53/23 under section 302 IPC was lodged in Police Station Budgam.

It was further revealed that the victim had been raped before being murdered and dismembered. This led to the addition of the rape charge under section 376 of the IPC, " the statement said.

The accused Shabir Ahmad Wani is currently in judicial custody. The charge sheet containing charges under Sections 302, 376 and 201 of the IPC has been produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam.