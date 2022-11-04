Police find missing Budgam mother-child duo in Rajasthan

Srinagar, Nov 04: Jammu and Kashmir Police have traced a woman and her two-year-old daughter, who went missing from central Kashmir's Budgam district last week, from Rajasthan, officials said.
A police spokesman said that police station Budgam received a written complaint on October 29 from a resident of Chandpora Budgam about the disapparance of his sister and her daughter.
After filing the missing report, the police formed a special team under the supervision of station house officer, Budgam to trace out the mother-daughter duo.
"Acting swiftly, the special team raided various locations while acting on some information and after strenuous efforts the special team traced out the missing duo from Rajasthan," the spokesman said.
Subsequently, the two were brought back home by the the police.
"After fulfilling all legal formalities, the mother-daughter duo was handed over to their family," the spokesperson said.
The police revealed nothing regarding how and why the duo reached Rajasthan. "Further investigation into the matter is going on," it said.