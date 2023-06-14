Police fire warning shots after observing suspicious activity inside car in Budgam

Srinagar, May 14: Police on Wednesday said that they fired warning shots after observing a suspicious activity inside a parked vehicle during night patrol near court complex in Budgam.

It said that the individuals attempted to flee as the patrolling party tried to approach them, prompting cops to “discharge warning shots in the air.”

However, it was later determined that both the individuals were inebriated and have been detained to conduct medico-legal formalities.

Cognizance of the incident has been taken, police said.