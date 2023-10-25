Police Flag Day Week-2023 | Exhibitions, competitions organised

Srinagar, Oct 25: During the “Police Flag Day Week” exhibition, debate competitions, blood donation camps, painting competitions were organised at several police establishments in the memory of police martyrs.
Exhibition highlighting the contribution of Police martyrs was organised at DPL Sopore and was attended by SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab and DySP DAR Sopore Dr Hilal Ahmad Hilal.
Students from various schools participated and a floral tribute was paid to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. At the outset of the exhibition, the participants were introduced to the concept of “Savera Cell”. SSP Sopore thanked participants for their active participation.
SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure inaugurated blood donation camp at DPL Baramulla in which SP Hqrs Baramulla, DySP Hqrs Baramulla, DySP DAR DPL Baramulla, SHOs of PS aramulla/Sheeri/Boniyar and others officers and officials of police also participated.
SSP Baramulla and other officers donated blood in the camp in order to pay tribute to the martyrs. Moreover, seminars were conducted at Pattan/Kunzer/Chandoosa and Boniyar, highlighting the contribution of Police martyrs was attended by SHOs of PS Pattan/ Kunzer/ Chandoosa & Boniyar respectively in which family members of Martyrs and respectable from different areas participated and floral tribute were paid to the martyrs for their sacrifice in the line of duty. Moreover, DySP Prob Kubra Nazir-JKPS, DySP Prob Naveed Shoket-JKPS, SHO PS Chandoosa visited families of martyred police personnel of Uri, Tangmarg and Chandoosa areas. During their visit, the sacrifices made by the martyred Police Personnel in the line of duty were highlighte besides, token of love was distributed among the families of martyrs.
In Anantnag, painting and drawing competitions were organised at DPL Anantnag in which 50 students of different schools of district Anantnag participated. Competition was held under the age group of 14 years of both boys and girls. First five position holders of the competition were felicitated with Mementos and all participants were given appreciation certificates.
Similarly, a debate competition at Government Degree College Bajwani Tral, Awantipora was organised in which various students participated. The theme of debate competition was “The role of Police in Nation Building”. In the said competition, first three winners were awarded with trophies and appreciation and participation certificates were distributed among all the participants. Moreover, as a mark of respect and honour, portraits of martyrs of PD Awantipora were displayed in the respective primary schools were from they have got their primary education.
Moreover, police in Kulgam organised multiple debate competitions in educational institutions throughout the district under the theme “The role of Police in National Building” In the said competition, first three winners were awarded with cash prizes, trophies and also appreciation and participation certificates were distributed among all participants. Photographs (Portraits) of the martyrs were displayed in their respective primary schools.