Police Flag Day Week-2023 | Exhibitions, competitions organised

Exhibition highlighting the contribution of Police martyrs was organised at DPL Sopore and was attended by SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab and DySP DAR Sopore Dr Hilal Ahmad Hilal.

Students from various schools participated and a floral tribute was paid to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. At the outset of the exhibition, the participants were introduced to the concept of “Savera Cell”. SSP Sopore thanked participants for their active participation.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure inaugurated blood donation camp at DPL Baramulla in which SP Hqrs Baramulla, DySP Hqrs Baramulla, DySP DAR DPL Baramulla, SHOs of PS aramulla/Sheeri/Boniyar and others officers and officials of police also participated.