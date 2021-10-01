Police foils smuggling bid in Ganderbal

A police spokesman said, a police party of Police Station Gund under the supervision of SDPO KanganYasirQadri established a checkpoint. The check point was established following an information regarding smuggling of forest produce medicinal plants at SurfrawGund area of Ganderbal. The police men intercepted a vehicle (Maruti Van) bearing registration number JK02AN-3855 with one person on board. He was identified as Asif Ahmad Lone of SurfrawGund.

During checking, officials recovered 450 kgs of minor forest produce including Kuth (Costus), Podophyllum and Picrorhiza from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to police station. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized, the spokesman added.

In this regard a case vide FIR number 42/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Gund and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile in Bandipora, a police team from Police Post Aloosa under the supervision of DySPHqrsBandipora Mohammad Idrees along with the officers from Revenue Department, destroyed wild bung spread over 30 Kanals of land at Trimukhan and Bamsi forest areas of Aloosa.