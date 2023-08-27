Police forms SIT to find missing AEE in Baramulla, seeks help of general public

A police statement said that a comprehensive search operation has been started involving SDRF, dog squad, drone surveillance to uncover any potential clues.Singh went missing on Friday evening after he left his residence in Baramulla.

The statement urged the public to cooperate and assist in any way possible to help locate Er. Gurmeet Singh.

"For information about his disappearance, you can contact the below given mobile numbers of Baramulla Police on DySP Hqrs Baramulla on 9596767703, SHO PS Baramulla on 9596767710, PCR Baramulla on 9596767768 or PCR Kashmir on 112," the statement said.