Police freeze property of 2 notorious drug smugglers in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 10: Continuing its action against the drug peddlers, police freezed property and other assets worth lakhs of two notorious drug smugglers in Bandipora.
Police in Bandipora have freezed property worth 56 lakh 60 thousand rupees belonging to two notorious drug smugglers namely Khursheed Ahmad Waza and his wife (name withheld) resident of Bandipora. The freezed property included land measuring 1Kanal and 1.5 Marlas, 1 Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration No. JKO1T-6266 and 1 Tata Minibus bearing registration No. JK05-7707. The said property was freezed under section 68F(2) of NDPS Act by the Competent Authority & Administrator SAFEM (New Delhi).
All these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs. The duo are presently booked under PIT NDPS and lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jammu and Central Jail Srinagar respectively.
Moreover, bank savings and other financial assets to the tune of Rs18 lakh and 36 thousand, six hundred eleven rupees were already frozen belonging to the lady and her family.
By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers, smugglers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities.