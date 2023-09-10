Police freeze property of 2 notorious drug smugglers in Bandipora

Police in Bandipora have freezed property worth 56 lakh 60 thousand rupees belonging to two notorious drug smugglers namely Khursheed Ahmad Waza and his wife (name withheld) resident of Bandipora. The freezed property included land measuring 1Kanal and 1.5 Marlas, 1 Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration No. JKO1T-6266 and 1 Tata Minibus bearing registration No. JK05-7707. The said property was freezed under section 68F(2) of NDPS Act by the Competent Authority & Administrator SAFEM (New Delhi).

All these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs. The duo are presently booked under PIT NDPS and lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jammu and Central Jail Srinagar respectively.