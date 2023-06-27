Police hand over old sculpture to Archaeology Department

Baramulla, June 27: Police in Baramulla have handed over an old sculpture of Goddess Lakshmi to the department of Archaeology.
Some days back, locals of village Sheeri informed Police Component Baramulla that they have found some sculpture while digging the land. On receipt of this information, a Police party of Police Component Baramulla rushed to the spot and took the possession of sculpture.
The team of Archives, Archaeology and Museums was called for examination of the recovered sculpture who reported at the District Police Headquarters Baramulla and after examining the sculpture thoroughly established that the recovered sculpture is of Goddess Lakshmi.