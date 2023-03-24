Police hand over sports items, sewing machines to people in Pulwama

On the occasion, SSP Pulwama interacted with all the beneficiaries including specially-abled persons, cricket teams and Noks of police martyrs including their families and assured them Police will always play its role in providing every possible support to the needy people. He also asked the beneficiaries not to allow the poverty and orphanage to fall prey to ignorance and illiteracy. SSP Pulwama also advised the beneficiaries not to indulge in any "criminal/subversive activities." The participants requested SSP Pulwama that more such events should be organized in the district to have good interaction and relationship with common masses and police as well.