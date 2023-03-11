Police hold drug awareness rally in Budgam

Budgam, Mar 11: In order to aware general public about the ill effects of drug abuse, an anti-drug awareness rally with the theme “Run for Fun” was organised by Police in collaboration with Magam Chemists & Distributors association and Trade union in Magam area of Budgam.
The awareness rally was flagged off by SDPO Magam Aftab Awan at Razvi Stop Magam and culminated at U-Turn Agrikalan Magam. The rally was attended by members of civil society, youth and respectable people of Magam area.
The main aim of the rally was to spread awareness about ill effects of drug abuse and its consequences.
SDPO Magam at the event, appealed the general public to join hands with Police for eradicating the abuse of drugs and related substances to eliminate this social evil from the society. Chemists/Participants were holding banners and placards with messages against substance abuse and pledged to join their hands with Police to eradicate this menace from the society.