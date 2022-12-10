Police hold interaction with media in Budgam

The meeting was chaired by SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem along with ASP Budgam. Besides, DySP Headquarters Budgam and other officers were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, SSP Budgam highlighted the importance and role of media in a democratic setup by describing media as an important pillar of democracy. While appreciating their role, he called for mutual understanding and cooperation with regard to the reformation of society by eradicating social crimes. During the meeting, various issues having direct bearing on society were also discussed. Media fraternity members also put forth a series of suggestions of public importance and the chairing officer assured to take all these on priority. The participating media personnel assured their full cooperation with the police and also appreciated the efforts of the police in facilitating such interaction meets where participants can express their opinion freely.