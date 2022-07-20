Police hold meeting with traders, transporters ahead of Muharram in Budgam

Budgam, July 20: In view of upcoming holy month of Muharram, police facilitated coordination meeting with traders and transporters in Budgam.
The meeting was chaired by DySP Headquarters Budgam Naeem Wani-JKPS, besides SHO Police Station Budgam and other senior officers also participated.
During the meeting, discussions were held on various security and public issues regarding Muharram arrangements and threadbare discussions were held on various aspects of arrangements including ensuring proper security deployment, traffic management and availability of other amenities related to Police. The chairing officer assured that possible assistance will be provided by Police during the Muharram days.