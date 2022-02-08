Police hold PCPG meet in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 8: Police organised a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at Police Station Kangan on Tuesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols.
The meeting was conducted on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar and was chaired by SHO Police Station Kangan.
The meeting was attended by members of trade union, baapar mandal, shopkeepers of Kangan and people of the area.
During the meeting, the participants raised various issues including drug menace.
The chairing officer assured them that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police would be resolved on priority while the issues pertaining to civil administration would be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redressal.
Addressing the participants, the chairing officer requested people to cooperate with Police and administration in maintaining law and order in the area and in identifying anti-national and anti-social elements.
The shopkeepers of the area were also briefed to install CCTV cameras in the premises of their shops.