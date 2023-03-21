Police hold PCPG meeting in Kulgam

During the interaction meeting, the participants raised various issues of public importance for their immediate redressal. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, the chairing officer assured that the genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their immediate redressal besides issues related to Police will be resolved in shortest possible time. The participants were also stressed to co-operate with Police in identifying anti-national and anti-social elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.

The participants in the meeting assured their full co-operation to Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.