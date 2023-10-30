Police hold pledge taking ceremonies across Kashmir to curb corruption

The pledge functions were held simultaneously at all the District Police headquarters as well as Police establishments. During the functions, pledge was administered to all the officers and officials by the respective District SSsP and concerned supervisory officers.

During the ceremonies, all the officers, jawans pledged to work with zeal in maintaining highest standards of integrity, transparency and good governance besides, eradicate corruption and oppose all forms of corruption. Moreover, it was also pledged they would neither offer nor accept bribes, rather foster a culture of honesty and integrity.