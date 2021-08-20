Police holds ceremonies

Srinagar, Aug 20: Police today facilitated pledge taking ceremonies in connection with “Sadbhavana Divas” at all the police establishments across the Kashmir Zone.
A police spokesman said the pledge functions were held simultaneously at all the Kashmir based district Police headquarters as well as Police establishments while following due COVID-19 protocols & other guidelines. These pledge functions were led by the respective district SSP and concerned officers during which pledge was administrated to all the officers and officials.