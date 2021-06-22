Police inspector shot dead in Nowgam on Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: A police officer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead by militants in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

A police spokesman said that at about 8 PM, two unidentified militants fired indiscriminately upon Inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar in front of a local mosque while he was going for the maghrib (evening) prayers at Menganwaji Nowgam.

He said that the IGP Kashmir, DIG CKR and SSP Srinagar reached at the spot and inspected the scene of the crime.