Police inspector shot dead in Nowgam on Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: A police officer in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was shot dead by militants in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.
A police spokesman said that at about 8 PM, two unidentified militants fired indiscriminately upon Inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar in front of a local mosque while he was going for the maghrib (evening) prayers at Menganwaji Nowgam.
He said that the IGP Kashmir, DIG CKR and SSP Srinagar reached at the spot and inspected the scene of the crime.
Preliminary investigation, he said, revealed that two militants fired upon Dar from pistols while he was going to offer prayers.
“In this terror incident, he had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr who left behind his wife and inconsolable two young children a 13 years old daughter and 10 years old son,” said the spokesman.
He said that the CCTV footage shows firing by two militants with pistols. “Identification is being done. Suspects are being questioned,” said the spokesman.
Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.”