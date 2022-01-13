Police issue clarification after Baramulla youth alleges ‘harassment’ by security forces

In a roughly 2-minute video, the youth from Baramulla identifying himself as Danish Hussain alleges that his house was raided by police and army for "petty reasons".

"I am a common man. Since 2008, have only seen jails. My life has become hell now. I have nothing personal against anybody. I am a peace loving. I have been on the run for the last 24 hours. Why are police and army messing it up for me. Let me live, " he says in the video.

However, Baramulla police in a statement, claimed the youth was involved in multiple FIRs.