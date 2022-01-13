Police issue clarification after Baramulla youth alleges ‘harassment’ by security forces

Srinagar Jan 13: Police on Thursday issued a clarification after a youth “on the run”alleged that he was being harassed in a viral video.
In a roughly 2-minute video, the youth from Baramulla identifying himself as Danish Hussain alleges that his house was raided by police and army for "petty reasons".
"I am a common man. Since 2008, have only seen jails. My life has become hell now. I have nothing personal against anybody. I am a peace loving. I have been on the run for the last 24 hours. Why are police and army messing it up for me. Let me live, " he says in the video.
However, Baramulla police in a statement, claimed the youth was involved in multiple FIRs.
"This is in reference to a certain video shared by a resident of Baramulla on social media and lapped up by vested interests and handles. If the youth is being harassed, he is most welcome to come forward and provide his version. Instead he has gone incognito and is giving out videos on social media. He can approach any authority he trusts." District Police Baramulla said in a statement.
As per police, the youth in the viral video was "summoned to police station for routine questioning as he is involved in multiple FIRs".
"He asked for a few minutes to add layers of warm clothing in front of his family and he jumped out and ran through a window, " police said.
"There are thousands of youth who approach us whenever they feel harassed by anyone and everyone reposes high faith and trust in Baramulla Police. We counsel youth, even when they have made mistakes and people are witness and appreciative of it.
Publishing videos while on the run is trying to be over smart. If it is harassment, we invite him to make a formal complaint before any higher authority or wherever he feels. There is no need to run," it added.