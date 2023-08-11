Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Muharram procession in Baramulla

As per the advisory, the vehicular movement from Harthrat to Narbal along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway will be affected "from 12:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Aug 13."

The commuters have been strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel along this route during the procession to prevent any disruption.

In order to ensure the hassle-free movement of Srinagar-bound vehicles from various directions, specific alternate routes have been designated.