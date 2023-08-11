Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Muharram procession in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 11: The rural traffic police have issued an advisory in anticipation of the upcoming Muharram procession scheduled for August 13. The advisory has been issued to ensure a smooth flow of vehicular movement during the event.
As per the advisory, the vehicular movement from Harthrat to Narbal along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway will be affected "from 12:00 hours to 19:00 hours on Aug 13."
The commuters have been strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel along this route during the procession to prevent any disruption.
In order to ensure the hassle-free movement of Srinagar-bound vehicles from various directions, specific alternate routes have been designated.
The Srinagar-bound vehicles from Kupwara, Handwara, and Sopore will be directed via Hygam Sumbal-HMT Srinagar while Srinagar-bound vehicles from Baramulla-Uri will follow the route via Hamrey Gate Pattan-Sumbal-HMT Srinagar.
Similarly, Srinagar-bound vehicles from Hamrey, Pattan have been instructed to proceed through Harthrath Bridge-Khanpath-Shadipora-HMT Srinagar.
Additionally, arrangements have been made for north Kashmir-bound vehicles. The north Kashmir bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed via Narbal-Magam Kungumdara-Khore-Hanjiwera-Pattan while as Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) have been directed to take the route via Narbal-Kanihama-Nooripora-Archanderhama-Gund Khoja Qasim Jeel Bridge-Pattan.
Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Pal Singh, expressed his regrets for any inconvenience caused due to these traffic diversions.
"These measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the participants in the Muharram procession and the smooth functioning of traffic," he said.