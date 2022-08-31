Police launch drive against cannabis cultivation in Handwara, Sopore

Similarly in Sopore, Police along with Naib Tehsildar Khoie and Excise Department carried out a bung destruction drive in the jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo. A police party headed by SDPO Sopore Shri.

Furqan Qadir-JKPS accompanied with SHO Police Station Tarzoo destroyed wild bung/cannabis spread on about 20 Kanals of land in village Krankshivan Tarzoo and its adjacent areas.

”General public of these areas have widely appreciated the action taken by the Police and assured their full cooperation in future as well to eradicate drug menace from the society,” police said.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding cultivation of contrabands in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling and cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law, it added.