Police launch drive against drug abuse in Pulwama

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate menace of drugs from the society, Police in Pulwama have destroyed wild bhung in Litter and its adjoining areas in Pulwama.
A Police team from Police Station Litter along with local youth (NGO group) destroyed wild bung spread on 6 kanals of land in Litter and its adjoining areas in Pulwama.
General public of the area have appreciated the action of Police and have urged to continue such drives in nearby areas also.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding cultivation of contrabands in their neighbourhood.
Persons found indulging in drug peddling & cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law.